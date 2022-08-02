Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 13:24

John Bishop and partially deaf son to explore condition for documentary

Joe & John Bishop: Life After Deaf will follow the father-son duo.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Comedian John Bishop and his partially deaf son Joe will embark on a journey to better understand the condition as part of a documentary for ITV.

The one-hour film will see the duo attempt to improve their knowledge about the deaf community and learn British Sign Language (BSL) together.

Joe lost most of his hearing 12 years ago at the age of 15 and the show will explore whether BSL can offer them a better way to relate to each other.

 

It will also see Bishop challenging himself to learn BSL well enough to perform a stand-up routine using it.

ITV said the pair would speak to people “who can not only relate to the miscommunication and misunderstanding they’ve faced, but can also offer them alternative perspectives on what it means to be deaf”.

Bishop said: “Before we started this journey, we could never have imagined what an impact it would have on us as a family.

“Joe and I are so grateful to the members of the deaf community who we’ve met this year, their generosity has changed our lives.”

Joe & John Bishop: Life After Deaf is being made by South Shore and Lola TV for ITV and ITV Hub, with Bishop and Lisa Thomas serving as executive producers.

ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said “This documentary is an opportunity for viewers to see a completely different side to John and understand more about what life is like for the deaf community and those around them.

“We’re very grateful to John and Joe for sharing their story with us and hope our audiences find this film engaging and informative, as we have done.”

South Shore chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said. “This is an extraordinary and brave film for the Bishop family to make.

“They’ve opened up an incredibly personal and moving story as they take their first steps into the deaf community.”

