Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 21:05

Star Trej star Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

Her role in the 1966-69 series earned Nichols a lifelong position of honour with the series’ fans
Star Trej star Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

Nichelle Nichols, who found fame as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, has died at the age of 89.

Her son, Kyle Johnson, said she died on Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

Johnson wrote on her official Facebook page on Sunday: “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away.

“Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.

“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”

Her role in the 1966-69 series as Lt Uhura earned Nichols a lifelong position of honour with the series’ fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies.

It also earned her accolades for breaking stereotypes that had limited black women to acting roles as servants and included an inter-racial on-screen kiss with co-star William Shatner that was unheard of at the time.

She often recalled how the Rev Martin Luther King Jr was a fan of the show and praised her role and personally encouraged her to stay with the series.

Like other original cast members, Nichols also appeared in six big-screen spinoffs, starting in 1979 with Star Trek: The Motion Picture and at Star Trek fan conventions.

She also served for many years as a Nasa recruiter, helping bring minorities and women into the astronaut corps.

More recently, she had a recurring role on television’s Heroes, playing the great-aunt of a young boy with mystical powers.

More in this section

Love Island’s Millie Court reveals why she and Liam Reardon broke up Love Island’s Millie Court reveals why she and Liam Reardon broke up
Love Islanders vote Ekin-Su and Davide as least compatible couple as final looms Love Islanders vote Ekin-Su and Davide as least compatible couple as final looms
Sophie Ellis-Bextor helps lead Camp Bestival to break record in disco dancing Sophie Ellis-Bextor helps lead Camp Bestival to break record in disco dancing
usstar trekdigitalobituhuranichelle nichols
Coleen Rooney ‘never believed’ Wagatha Christie case should have gone to court

Coleen Rooney ‘never believed’ Wagatha Christie case should have gone to court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more