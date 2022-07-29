Nicki Minaj drops surprise trailer for new documentary about her career

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nicki Minaj has released a surprise trailer for a new six-part documentary about her rap career.

The two-minute trailer for the series, titled Nicki, includes multiple clips of gigs and shows, while the rapper says “you don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper, you just learn it as you go”.

One clip shows a young Minaj rapping and reflecting on her early come-up.

“I think the woman back then, she wasn’t afraid to fail,” she says.

Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much. 😘🫶🏽🎀💕🦄 pic.twitter.com/KbOY5fPU0s — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 28, 2022

“Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.

“I never wanted to be mainstream, mainstream came to me.”

Nicki is produced by the Canadian company Bron Studios, but a release date is yet to be given.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Minaj wrote: “Coming SOON!”

“The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

The rapper recently participated in an historic line-up of all-female headliners at Wireless festival in the UK – alongside Cardi B and SZA.