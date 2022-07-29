Alfie Boe serenades Ekin-Su and Davide on ‘epic’ Love Island final date

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Alfie Boe brought Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu to tears on Thursday evening’s episode of the hit dating show, as he serenaded her and partner Davide Sanclimenti.

The English tenor and actor, who previously performed for Britain's queen during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, sang for the couple as part of the show’s series of “epic” final dates.

Ekin-Su and Davide were greeted by their surprise entertainment after being whisked off on a night-time date to a romantic colosseum-style setting.

Accompanied by a guitarist, Boe, 48, sang as the couple entered the venue which was lit with dozens of lanterns, and set with a private dining table.

“It’s a great pleasure to perform for you tonight, have a wonderful night and enjoy your date,” Boe told them.

The singer joins a host of famous faces, including Craig David, Mabel and Tom Zanetti, who have also performed on the show in recent years.

In the eighth and current series, the islanders have already been treated to live performances from Becky Hill and DJ Joel Corry.

Following Boe’s brief performance, Ekin-Su and Davide shared their feelings for one another.

An almost speechless Ekin-Su said: “It feels like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasted to them saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.”

Ekin-Su added: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. Purely because it’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

After finishing her glass of champagne and taking a breath, she said: “I’ve realised that, as long as you’re with me, there’s no place I’d rather be.

“I told you, it’s going to be one heck of a ride – you and me. Just buckle up.”

Boe was made an OBE in the 2019 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Boe gained recognition for his performance of Jean Valjean in the musical Les Miserables at the Queen’s Theatre and also played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway in 2016.

He was made an OBE in the British queen's 2019 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

Elsewhere in Thursday night’s episode, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne were also treated to an epic date as they set sail aboard a luxury boat.

During their time alone the couple discussed their feelings for each other and looked ahead to their lives outside the villa.

Adam told his partner: “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work out at all. It lasted 24 hours, if that.”

Paige replied: “We’re both done playing it cool?”

Adam added: “I’m excited for you to meet the fam. I actually know they’ll love you so much. Family is a big part of me. I know what they’d feel about you anyway.”

“I feel the same about my parents. They’ll be rooting for you for sure,” said Paige.

So according to @thewhitmore a hot new bombshell is entering Love Island tonight…



I wonder who that could be!… 🤔 😅❤️ 🏝



📺 Tune into ITV2 tonight at 9pm to find out more. #LoveIsland @LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Fdey6nxVpF — Alfie Boe OBE (@AlfieBoe) July 28, 2022

Dami Hope and Indiyah Pollack also discussed their future as a couple while enjoying an energetic street party, complete with drummers and flamenco dancers, on their final date together.

Sitting down to eat and discuss their time together, Dami told his partner: “This is phenomenal stuff.”

Indiyah replied: “I never expected to meet you. Genuinely, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.”

She later added: “All roads now lead to Damiyah.”

Dami also floated the idea of moving from Ireland to London to be with her, saying: “It makes sense.”

Ending the date, he officially asked Indiyah if she would be his girlfriend, to which she agreed.

“I have a girlfriend… it’s about time,” he said.

Five couples are now in the running to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 and take home the £50,000 prize.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page will join Ekin-Su and Davide, Indiyah and Dami, and Paige and Adam in the final of the dating show on August 1st.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.