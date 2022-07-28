Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 15:46

Ana de Armas seen with Marilyn Monroe’s platinum curls in trailer for Blonde

The actress also recreates the famous movie still in which Monroe’s white dress blew up above her knees.
Ana de Armas seen with Marilyn Monroe’s platinum curls in trailer for Blonde

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ana de Armas transformed into Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for the biopic Blonde.

The Cuba-born actress, who recently appeared as Paloma in the Bond film No Time To Die, sports the Hollywood star’s famous platinum curls in the two-minute teaser.

Set to Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, it shows Monroe’s glamorous life as she gets ready for a film premiere before posing for the paparazzi.

But things take a dark turn as she admits to a confidante: “I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn doesn’t exist.

“When I come out of my dressing room I am Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

De Armas is also seen recreating the famous movie still from the 1955 feature The Seven Year Itch in which her white dress blows up as she stands above a subway grate.

The trailer ends with the words “Watched by all, seen by none”.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller (Netflix/PA)

Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde “boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves”.

It follows the singer and actress from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to her international stardom and high-profile romances.

Written and directed by Australian film director and screenwriter Andrew Dominik, the film also stars Adrien Brody as playwright and husband Arthur Miller, as well as Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde launches on Netflix on September 28th.

More in this section

Judge denies motion that Britney Spears face more questions over conservatorship Judge denies motion that Britney Spears face more questions over conservatorship
Love Island sparks 1,509 complaints in aftermath of Snog, Marry, Pie challenge Love Island sparks 1,509 complaints in aftermath of Snog, Marry, Pie challenge
Britney Spears’ lawyers urge US judge to deny request she appear for questioning Britney Spears’ lawyers urge US judge to deny request she appear for questioning
showbizana de armastrailermarilyn monroeadrien brodyblondearthur miller
ITV will ‘sit down and review’ Love Island following complaints

ITV will ‘sit down and review’ Love Island following complaints

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more