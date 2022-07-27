Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 11:21

Britney Spears’ lawyers urge US judge to deny request she appear for questioning

Representatives for the pop-star said that recent filings by Jamie Spears demonstrated ‘his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatise’ his daughter.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lawyers for Britney Spears have once again urged a US judge to dismiss her father’s request that she sit for questioning, amid the ongoing legal battle following the termination of her controversial conservatorship.

Representatives for the pop-star said that recent legal filings by Jamie Spears demonstrated “his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatise” his daughter and accused him of sinking to “a new low”.

It comes as Judge Brenda Penny is due to make a decision in the matter on Wednesday.

Judge Penny recently ordered that Mr Spears himself be deposed, and face questions about alleged surveillance of the singer at her home.

Ms Spears’ lawyers previously said that the move to have her face a deposition was “retaliatory”.

 

In new documents, filed on Tuesday and obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers said there had been “numerous misrepresentations of fact and law” in Mr Spears’ previous requests to the court.

“Mr Spears’ has sunk to a new low by presenting the Court with misleading ‘exhibits’ containing Ms Spears’s private and confidential, sealed information,” the documents stated.

“Mr Spears’s most recent filing further demonstrates his intent to harass, harm, and re-traumatize Britney Spears.

“As we have discussed, any deposition at all, even (or especially) with the so-called ‘options’ urged by Mr. Spears (i.e., a ‘referee,’ which would be improper) would, in and of itself be harassing and re-traumatize Ms Spears.

“For the foregoing reasons and those in the record, we respectfully submit that this court must adopt its tentative ruling denying Mr Spears’s motion to compel Ms Spears’s deposition.”

