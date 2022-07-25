Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 14:42

Adele announces new dates for delayed Las Vegas residency

The star scrapped the original series of shows at short notice.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Adele has announced that her delayed Las Vegas residency will take place from November to March.

The multi-award-winning singer, 34, had been due to perform a series of shows from January to April this year at Caesars Palace but they were scrapped at short notice.

She shared a tearful video message on social media, saying delivery delays and coronavirus meant the show would not be ready on time.

Announcing the rescheduled dates on social media, Adele wrote: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.

“Thank you for your patience, I love you. Adele.”

After her last-minute cancellation in January, Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepped in to perform at Caesars Palace, while Adele ticket-holders were asked to wait for further updates.

Adele remained tight-lipped about when the shows would go ahead.

Adele releases new music
The cover of Adele’s recent album 30 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs this month ahead of two headline performances in London’s Hyde Park, she said she had not wanted to disappoint fans by releasing updates when she had nothing to add.

She also admitted the public response to her cancelling the original shows was “brutal” and she became a “shell of a person” amid the backlash.

Asked how she dealt with the fall-out, she said: “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it. Just grieve the shows and get over the guilt. But it was brutal.”

The Easy On Me star, who now lives in Los Angeles, made a return to the spotlight in 2021 with her fourth album, 30.

She launched the album with a TV special, An Audience With Adele, recorded at the London Palladium.

It was filmed in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

It followed her interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special, which was broadcast on American network CBS the week before.

