Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 16:26

Court closes restraining order case against singer Ricky Martin

A judge issued the restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican star.
Court closes restraining order case against singer Ricky Martin

By Associated Press Reporters

A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily, therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the spokesperson said.

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer.

 

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police did not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Ricky Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterises me”.

The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually.

Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras waited.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,” Ricky Martin’s legal team said in a statement.

When the restraining order was issued, the Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero said the order stated that Martin and the other person dated for seven months.

The report quoted the order as saying that they broke up two months earlier but that the petitioner said Martin did not accept the separation and had been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin’s legal team said Thursday. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The singer is expected to perform a concert on Friday and Saturday with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

More in this section

Channel 4 sell-off under fire after best ever financial performance Channel 4 sell-off under fire after best ever financial performance
Brad Pitt reveals ‘paradoxical’ approach to filming latest movie Brad Pitt reveals ‘paradoxical’ approach to filming latest movie
Love Island contestants at risk as Laura Whitmore arrives for surprise dumping Love Island contestants at risk as Laura Whitmore arrives for surprise dumping
martindigitalpuerto ricorestraining orderricky martin
Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa

Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more