Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 05:40

Kanye West sued by production company for over €7m

Phantom Labs worked on projects including the musician’s Donda 2 livestream release and his cancelled Coachella performance.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West is being sued for more than $7 million (€7 million) by a production and design firm that worked on several of the rapper’s live performances.

Phantom Labs worked on projects including the musician’s Donda 2 livestream release, a Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake and his cancelled 2022 Coachella performance.

According to legal documents obtained by US media outlets, the firm claims West promised the fees would be paid following his headline slot at the world-famous music festival, which ultimately did not go ahead.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that we did with Ye and are disappointed that such a fruitful relationship has come to this,” a spokesperson for Phantom Labs said, in a statement provided to Variety.

“A celebrity weaponising fame and reputation to take advantage of eager collaborators is simply unacceptable.”

The lawsuit alleges that a total debt of $7,154,177.67 was accrued between June 2021 and March 2022.

The documents acknowledge that the company was paid for some of its early work, but indicate that those payments arrived only under pressure.

