Beyonce enlists help of Cardi B as she makes TikTok debut

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Beyonce has amassed more than 3.3 million followers within hours of joining TikTok.

The 40-year-old singer shared her first post on the social media site, a video of fans dancing and singing along to her recent single Break My Soul, on Thursday afternoon.

Sourced from uploads by fans, the one-minute clip featured members of the public as well as American rap superstar Cardi B.

Beyonce captioned the post: “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

The star added the hashtags #BREAKMYSOUL and #RENAISSANCE, the name of her upcoming album.

Renaissance is the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

Beyonce wiped her social media accounts in July, prompting speculation new music was on the way.

After confirming Renaissance would arrive on July 29th, she was revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Across her music career, Beyonce has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

She and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 Beyonce gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.