Tom Jones denies reports he collapsed ahead of Budapest concert

The 82-year-old singer said he was diagnosed with viral laryngitis
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Tom Jones has denied collapsing before a concert on Tuesday evening and insisted its last-minute cancellation was caused by a viral infection.

The Welsh pop superstar released a statement after reports in the press that he had fallen ill backstage at Budapest’s MVM Dome ahead of the latest European date on his Surrounded By Time tour.

The 82-year-old said on Instagram that when he arrived in the Hungarian capital he developed an “uncomfortable throat” and was diagnosed with viral laryngitis.

He told fans he was “very sorry” the show had been cancelled at the last moment but confirmed it has been rescheduled for Tuesday August 16th.

Jones last year released his 41st studio album, titled Surrounded By Time, becoming the oldest man to top the UK album chart.

His statement said: “Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’.

“He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest. I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.

“Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.

“Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry.

“However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern.”

He signed off the message with “TJ”.

His Surrounded By Time tour has seen him visit cities such as Amsterdam, Denmark and Madrid, and he is due to perform nearly 20 more dates this summer, including a handful in the UK.

