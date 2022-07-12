Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 15:42

Love Islands Jacques leaves the villa in shock exit

Jacques will explain his reasons in tonight’s episode.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jacques O’Neill has left the Love Island villa, ITV has announced.

The rugby player’s shock exit comes after he continued his attempts to win back Paige Thorne after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Paige was away in Casa Amor.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

Monday’s episode saw the return of Adam Collard, and fellow contestants remarked on how happy Paige seemed while talking to him shortly after his entrance, saying that 23-year-old Jacques was sure to be “so intimidated” by the new arrival.

Adam and Paige were later seen cosying up by the pool together discussing “boyfriend material” and the need to “train boys up” to be in a relationship.

The arrival of Adam came the day after Jacques and Paige survived a dramatic dumping which spelled the end for Jay Younger and Chyna Ellis.

Afterwards, Jacques took Paige aside and read her an emotional message he had composed on his phone, with the pair seemingly set to reconcile.

However, they had endured a turbulent few days in the villa after Jacques was forced to explain to the Welsh paramedic why he had kissed Cheyanne while she was away.

Jacques will explain his decision to leave in tonight’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.

