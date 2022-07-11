Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 10:52

Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa?

The former personal trainer was criticised for his behaviour on the show in 2018
Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa?

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Adam Collard counts among Love Island’s most divisive and headline-making contestants.

The Newcastle-raised former personal trainer earned a reputation as a heartbreaker and even villain during his time on the show in 2018.

Now he is returning to the Mallorcan villa as a bombshell contestant and promising to “ruffle a few feathers”.

Adam made his entrance on day one of series four and coupled up with Kendall Rae-Knight then Rosie Williams.

After dumping both girls in quick succession, he moved on to Zara McDermott.

But when Zara was unexpectedly dumped on day 25, Adam quickly turned his attention to Casa Amor newcomer Darylle Sargeant.

Zara later admitted she found it difficult watching her former partner kissing Darylle so soon after being eliminated from the show.

Adam’s behaviour in the villa attracted criticism from some parties.

Viewers of the ITV2 dating show were shocked when he smirked as Rosie cried following their split.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Adam Collard and Zara McDermott at the National Television Awards in 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

This prompted Katie Ghose, then chief executive of Women’s Aid, to release a statement highlighting “clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour”.

She said Rosie had “called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show” and asked viewers to join her in “recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical”.

Rosie also addressed Adam’s behaviour, later telling the Jeremy Vine Show she thought he had actually been “sort of praised” for his actions after leaving the villa.

She added: “Not by the public – the public were very much on my side. But when it came to work, he very much seemed to have a lot more of the work that came along for being this player.”

Adam was dumped on day 32 and in his exit interview said he would not return to Love Island if he had the chance, because he just wanted to see Zara.

The couple did indeed reunite days later outside the villa but eventually split in 2019, with Zara moving on to a relationship with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

More in this section

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79 Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79
Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss
Adam Collard to make return to Love Island in dramatic twist Adam Collard to make return to Love Island in dramatic twist
love islandshowbizadam collardmade in chelseasam thompsonwomen's aidloveislanditv2katie ghosekendall rae knightrosie williams
Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig

Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more