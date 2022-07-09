Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 20:40

Tom Cruise and Jodie Comer among stars at Wimbledon for ladies’ final

The Duchess of Cambridge was also in attendance for the 13th day of the Championships
Tom Cruise and Jodie Comer among stars at Wimbledon for ladies’ final

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Tom Cruise, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge and Jodie Comer were among the famous faces at Wimbledon to watch the tense ladies’ singles final.

Hollywood star Cruise (60) sat a few rows behind Kate in the Royal Box on the 13th day of the championships on Saturday.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge Kate in the Royal Box (Elaine Paige/PA)

The Top Gun actor wore a dapper navy blue suit for the occasion as he observed the ladies’ singles match on Centre Court – where Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina triumphed over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the battle to become champion.

Kate wore an eye-catching yellow dress paired with large black sunglasses, particularly fitting for the July sunshine.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was also in attendance (Steven Paston/PA)

She sat next to All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chairman Ian Hewitt in the Royal Box to witness Rybakina make history in becoming Kazakhstan’s first grand slam singles winner.

She later presented Rybakina (23) with the Venus Rosewater Dish and spoke to ground staff on the court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Elena Rybakina is presented with The Venus Rosewater Dish by Britain's Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer was also present for the match, and appeared to be enjoying herself while wearing a large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a dark green dress with a plunging neckline.

Other stars at the sporting event included Ellie Goulding and Dame Maggie Smith.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Maggie Smith (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Smith (87) was pictured making her way through the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on the arm of a fellow guest.

While Goulding (35) sported a crisp white blouse with her signature blonde locks as she watched the match unfold on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ellie Goulding in the Royal Box (John Walton/PA)

Singer Elaine Paige was also spotted looking cheerful elsewhere in the grounds.

The 2022 championships will draw to a close on Sunday as Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios take to Centre Court for the men’s singles final.

More in this section

Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss
Jennifer Aniston pays tribute after ‘tragic’ death of The Morning Show colleague Jennifer Aniston pays tribute after ‘tragic’ death of The Morning Show colleague
One Tree Hill star praised as ‘strong’ after husband killed by lightning One Tree Hill star praised as ‘strong’ after husband killed by lightning
jodie comerellie gouldingwimbledontom cruiseduchess of cambridgedame maggie smith
Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more