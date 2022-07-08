Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 11:34

Denzel Washington misses Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony due to Covid-19

The Oscar-winning actor and director was part of a list of 17 recipients due to receive the accolade.
Denzel Washington misses Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony due to Covid-19

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Denzel Washington was forced to pull out of a White House ceremony in which he was due to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom after contracting Covid-19.

The Oscar-winning actor and director was part of a list of 17 recipients receiving the accolade, which is the highest civilian honour that can be bestowed in the US.

President Joe Biden handed out the medals at the event on Thursday, but said he would be giving Washington’s to him “at a later date”.

“There’s a man who couldn’t be here today but wanted to be: Denzel Washington, one of our greatest actors in American history,” Biden said, acknowledging the Hollywood star as a recipient of “academy Awards, Golden Globes, Tony Awards (and) wide acclaim from audiences and peers around the world”.

“He couldn’t be here with us today, but I’ll be giving him this award at a later date when he’s able to get here.”

Biden Medal of Freedom
The Oscar-winning actor and director was part of a list of 17 recipients due to receive the accolade from President Joe Biden on Thursday (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

A spokesperson for Washington said that despite the positive test, the actor “feels fine”.

“Denzel tested positive for Covid and so he was unfortunately unable to attend the Medal of Freedom award ceremony,” they said.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

As well as Washington, other celebrities on the list include two Olympic gold-medal winners, footballer Megan Rapinoe and gymnast Simone Biles.

Addressing Biles, who at 25 is the youngest ever recipient of the honour, Biden said: “Today, she adds to her medal count – I don’t know how you’re going to find room.”

Apple founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, was presented with the honour posthumously.

More in this section

Westlife at Aviva Stadium, Dublin: Everything you need to know Westlife at Aviva Stadium, Dublin: Everything you need to know
Daisy Edgar-Jones on Taylor Swift writing song for her new film Daisy Edgar-Jones on Taylor Swift writing song for her new film
One Tree Hill star praised as ‘strong’ after husband killed by lightning One Tree Hill star praised as ‘strong’ after husband killed by lightning
covid-19white housedenzel washingtonshowbizwashingtonpresidential medal of freedom
Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss

Rebecca Humphries reflects on ‘surreal’ drama after ex-partner’s Strictly kiss

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more