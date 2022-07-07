Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 11:38

Upside Down Pictures announced as new company from Stranger Things creators

The Duffer brothers have formed the firm to develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with the streaming giant.
Upside Down Pictures announced as new company from Stranger Things creators

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The brothers behind the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have formed a new production company with several new supernatural projects already in the pipeline.

Matt and Ross Duffer, who also executive produced the series, have formed the company to develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with the streaming giant.

It is called Upside Down Pictures in reference to the infamous and sinister Upside Down realm in Stranger Things.

Sharing a sneak peek at upcoming projects, Netflix revealed that several live-action adaptations were in the works as well as a stage play set in the world of their popular show.

Other projects include a live-action television adaptation of Japanese manga and anime series Death Note, and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman.

The company will also produce an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews as well as a live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by the Duffer Brothers.

The Duffer brothers have formed the company to develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with the streaming giant (Netflix/PA)

The stage play will be produced by multi award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (known for The Crown, Billy Elliot and The Reader) and Netflix.

Daldry will also direct.

More in this section

US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage in Michigan US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage in Michigan
Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child
Kim Kardashian hails Paris fashion catwalk a ‘dream come true’ Kim Kardashian hails Paris fashion catwalk a ‘dream come true’
showbizstranger thingsstrangerthingsmatt dufferross dufferthe duffer brothersupside down pictures
Louise Thompson: partner Ryan Libbey has PTSD following traumatic childbirth

Louise Thompson: partner Ryan Libbey has PTSD following traumatic childbirth

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more