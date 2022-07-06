Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 11:00

Good Morning Britain interrupted by protester singing 'bye bye Boris'

ITV breakfast show viewers could hear Steve Bray singing a modified rendition of Bye Bye Baby outside the Houses of Parliament.
Good Morning Britain interrupted by protester singing 'bye bye Boris'

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Good Morning Britain faced a minor interruption during a live broadcast when a protester began belting out a modified rendition of Bye Bye Baby outside the Houses of Parliament.

GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were hosting the ITV breakfast news show live from Westminster when activist Steve Bray began singing “Bye bye Boris”.

Reid, 51, and Balls, 55, noticed Bray’s karaoke while reporting on the resignations of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

Reid appeared distracted as the 53-year-old started singing, and asked: “Oh what’s… Sorry, where’s that come from?”

Balls replied: “I don’t know.”

Reid continued: “Are we about to do karaoke?” before realising it was Bray.

Bray, from Port Talbot in South Wales, made frequent protests against Brexit on College Green throughout 2018 and 2019 and has previously been heard shouting during TV news broadcasts.

He is also known for walking into the background of live TV reports, often wearing an eye-catching outfit and carrying placards with anti-Brexit or anti-Government messages.

As Bray’s performance picked up, Reid and Balls began dancing along to his rendition of the Bay City Rollers’ hit Bye Bye Baby, which he had modified to say “Bye bye Boris,” referring to the Prime Minister who is currently facing mounting pressure after a recent barrage of resignations by Cabinet members and MPs.

Reid quickly recognised the performer, saying: “Oh, it’s Steve Bray! It’s the latest Steve Bray protest, isn’t it?”

Despite the interruption, both presenters seemed to be entertained by the inventive performance.

“Oh, come on, Steve,” said Balls.

Reid added: “Well, I suppose if you’re no longer allowed to shout, there are other ways of making your voice heard.”

– Good Morning Britain airs on ITV every weekday from 6am.

More in this section

Netflix says Stranger Things sets new viewing milestones Netflix says Stranger Things sets new viewing milestones
Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child
Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report
brexitpoliticsboris johnsonprotestshowbizgood morning britainsusanna reided ballsgmbsteve bray
US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage in Michigan

US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage in Michigan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more