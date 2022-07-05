Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 11:27

Speeding charge against Katie Price dismissed

Two charges against the former glamour model were heard at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and dismissed as ‘no evidence was offered’.
By Katie Boyden, PA

Two charges against Katie Price, including one of speeding, have been dismissed.

The two charges were heard at a case management hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in England on Monday, where they were dismissed as “no evidence was offered”.

The 44-year-old former glamour model had been charged with one count of exceeding the 60mph speed limit on September 13th, 2021, and one count of failing to provide information on January 26th this year.

Monday’s hearing had previously been listed to take place on Tuesday but was brought forward. Price did not attend court.

Katie Price leaves Lewes Crown Court in June after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Last September, she was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 (€100) costs.

Last month she avoided a potential jail sentence and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

