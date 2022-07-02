Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 14:48

Justin Timberlake sued by documentary maker over 2012 film agreement

John Urbano claims the artist proposed the documentary be made but subsequently did not fulfill his obligations in the joint venture.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Timberlake is being sued by a documentary maker who claims the singer breached an agreement over a collaborative film about the making of his 2013 album The 20/20 Experience.

John Urbano claims the award-winning artist proposed that the documentary be made in 2012 without pre-approval from his label but subsequently did not fulfill his obligations in the joint venture.

Legal documents filed in Los Angeles state that despite Timberlake being initially reduced to “tears” by the documentary, his interest in the project faded and he subsequently “distanced” himself from Urbano.

Justin Timberlake at St Andrews
Justin Timberlake was nominated for a Grammy for his 2013 album (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Instead of fulfilling his obligations to the joint venture, Mr Timberlake has failed to take any steps to promote, market, and sell the Making of the 20/20 Experience,” the documents state.

“Mr Timberlake has increasingly distanced himself from the project and his partner — often using a network of agents, managers, and handlers to interface with Mr Urbano.”

The lawsuit seeks to compensate Urbano for financial losses he claims were incurred after the agreement was breached.

The album was nominated for a Grammy in 2013 for Best Pop Vocal Album, as part of the compilation The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience.

It debuted at number one in the US Billboard 200 charts.

showbiztimberlakejustin timberlakejohn urbanothe 20/20 experience
