Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 11:04

Britney Spears’ father denies claims he put recording devices in her bedroom

A device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in the singer’s room so it would not be seen and was fitted with an extra battery pack.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears’ father says that allegations that he spied on the singer using secret recording devices hidden in her bedroom during her conservatorship are “false”.

In a written declaration, Jamie Spears has continued to deny that he “conducted or authorised” illicit recording of his daughter

Mr Spears was previously accused of engaging in “unconscionable violations” of the pop star’s privacy and civil liberties, and had encouraged others to do the same, by former FBI agent Sherine Ebadi.

A device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in Britney’s room so it would not be seen and was fitted with an extra battery pack to allow recording for longer periods.

 

In new filings, Mr Spears denied the allegations, writing: “I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed (in) her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship.

“This allegation is false.

“I never conducted or authorised any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship.”

In separate documents, his lawyers added the allegations were “salacious and false”.

The Toxic singer was freed from the controversial conservatorship arrangement, which allowed her father to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.

The singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Sam Asghari married at their home in Los Angeles last month.

