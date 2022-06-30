Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 21:02

Mary Berry reveals she still plays recreational tennis aged 87

Mary Berry was among the celebrities in Wimbledon’s royal box on Thursday.
Mary Berry reveals she still plays recreational tennis aged 87

By Laura Parnaby, PA

Dame Mary Berry has revealed she still plays “a little” tennis at the age of 87.

The former British Bake Off star was seen beaming from the royal box on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday, alongside her daughter Annabel Bosher.

Berry wore a pearl necklace with an elegant, bird-patterned white dress and bright pink jacket for the occasion.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Mary Berry in the royal box (Aaron Chown/PA) 

She was part of the crowd action when Great Britain’s Katie Boulter won her second-round singles game two days after her grandmother died.

Spectators roared in support for the 25-year-old player, and many shed a tear when she dedicated her win to her grandmother.

Berry told the official Wimbledon Radio Channel ahead of the match that she would be rooting for Boulter.

When asked what she liked about Wimbledon, Berry said: “It’s the excitement of arriving, and of course, you’re greeted with the most amazing flowers, and of course today it’s singles day.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Mary Berry (centre) and daughter Annabel Bosher at Wimbledon on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA) 

“I’m looking forward to seeing Katie.

“I want her to do well because she’s British.”

Speaking about SW19’s famous strawberries and cream, she said: “The tradition – it’s the first strawberries of the season, always with cream, and you just think of Wimbledon.

“I’ve been several times, and I usually come with my daughter Anna, who’s a great tennis player.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Mary Berry as she arrived at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA) 

“I play tennis a little.”

When asked if she still plays, she said: “What do you mean, still?”

A different roster of celebrities, former sports stars and patrons watch the Championships from the royal box each day.

Alongside Berry, it also hosted retired British ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell on Thursday.

More in this section

Simon Pegg ‘delighted’ to be offered role outside comedy Simon Pegg ‘delighted’ to be offered role outside comedy
Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion Lily Allen: Women should not have to justify having an abortion
Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote
showbizsportberrywimbledon
Love Island’s Casa Amor set to return as two islanders face being dumped

Love Island’s Casa Amor set to return as two islanders face being dumped

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more