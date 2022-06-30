Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 12:17

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton expecting first baby

The Loki star recently appeared to confirm his engagement to the Fresh Meat actress
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston are expecting their first child, Vogue magazine has confirmed.

The 37-year-old actress debuted her baby bump at a special screening in New York City of forthcoming period drama film Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Vogue revealed the pregnancy news in a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready for the glamorous event.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Zawe Ashton sparked engagement rumours during the Baftas earlier this year when she wore a large ring on her wedding finger (Yui Mok/PA)

After much speculation, Loki star Hiddleston (41) appeared to confirm to the Los Angeles Times that he was engaged to the Fresh Meat actress.

In an interview, he told the outlet “I’m very happy” when questioned about the proposal.

The couple previously sparked engagement rumours when they appeared at the Baftas earlier this year with Ashton wearing a large ring on her wedding finger.

The couple starred together in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal.

Hiddleston gained international fame for portraying Loki, the God of Mischief, in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Ashton is best known for her roles in the comedy dramas Fresh Meat and Not Safe For Work, as well as the Netflix horror thriller film Velvet Buzzsaw.

Ashton and Hiddleston have been contacted for comment.

