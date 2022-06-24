Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 13:44

Game Of Thrones creator shares details of new spinoff starring Kit Harington

George R R Martin confirmed the series had a working title of Snow.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Game Of Thrones creator George R R Martin has shared details of a new spinoff show which will see Kit Harington reprise his role of Jon Snow.

The series, which Martin, 73, has confirmed has a working title of Snow, is set to be a sequel following the character, who became a fan favourite during the eight-season fantasy epic.

Writing about the project on his blog, Martin said: “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development.”

Kit Harington, right, as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones alongside Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (HBO/PA)

Also in the post, he revealed the idea for the spinoff was originally suggested to him by 35-year-old British actor Harington.

He wrote: “Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us.

“I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet … but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

In the original Game Of Thrones series, Harington played Jon Snow – the illegitimate son of the Stark family who took up a post in the Night’s Watch to guard the realm of men from the sinister White Walkers.

Game Of Thrones saw Snow journey north of the wall, returning to be named Warden Of The North, before learning that he was in fact descended from the dreaded Targaryen family.

Harington was nominated twice for Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the character, and starred alongside his wife Rose Leslie, who played his wildling lover Ygritte in the series.

George R R Martin
George R R Martin, pictured, said it was Harington who originally suggested the idea for the spinoff (Liam McBurney/PA)

Martin added that he was unable to share many more details at the current time, writing: “There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light.”

But he did confirm he was very much involved with the production of the Snow series, as is the case with a number of different Game Of Thrones spinoffs in the works.

“Various rumours are floating around about my involvement, or lack of same,” he wrote.

“I am involved, just as I am with The Hedge Knight and The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, and all the animated shows.

“Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

News of the Jon Snow spinoff comes after the announcement of fellow franchise spinoff House Of The Dragon, a prequel which follows the rise of House Targaryen, taking place 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The 10-episode HBO series stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and is based on Martin’s Fire And Blood novel.

