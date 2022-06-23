Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 11:27

Harry Styles tells Dublin crowd he was headbutted in Tallaght

During a lull in the show where he was speaking to the crowd, he said: "Tallaght house party? I have been to Tallaght once and do you know what happened? I got headbutted! It was great, it was fantastic."
Kenneth Fox

International pop star Harry Styles told the crowd at his Aviva Stadium gig last night that he was in Tallaght once before and was headbutted.

During a lull in the show he spotted a sign in the crowd and said: "Tallaght house party? I have been to Tallaght once and do you know what happened? I got headbutted! It was great, it was fantastic."

The crowd saw the funny side of it and then Styles said "But I did buy....two bananas, three bananas for a Euro!" which the crowd chanted along with him.

Before the show he took some much-needed time off this week, to have a walk-through Dublin.

Harry Styles was spotted by fans walking around St Stephen's Green, South William Street and even reportedly went for a dip in Vico Baths.

Styles was also spotted at the Vico Baths in Dalkey on Tuesday, where he was greeted by fans.

The pop star was seen sporting a bright yellow Tower Records bag, prompting the Dublin music shop to tweet: “What’s in @Harry_Styles’ Bag?”

This is not the first time an A-lister has enjoyed the south Dublin swimming spot. Hollywood actor Matt Damon was also seen enjoying the Vico Baths during the first Covid lockdown, when images of the Good Will Hunting star holding a SuperValu reusable bag went viral online.

The former 1D star played the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night, as part of his "Love on Top" world tour.

dublintallaghtaviva stadiumhouse partyirelandgig
