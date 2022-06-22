Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 21:42

Saturdays star Mollie King announces she is pregnant with first child

The singer shared the news alongside her fiance, Stuart Broad
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The Saturdays star Mollie King has announced she is pregnant with her first child with cricketer Stuart Broad.

The singer (35) shared a sweet black and white photo on Instagram of her fiance Broad (35) kissing her baby bump to announce the news.

King and Broad announced they were engaged in January 2021, having dated since 2012.

She captioned the post: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year!

“We’re absolutely over the moon.”

Her bandmates were among the first to offer their congratulations, with Frankie Bridge writing “Can. Not. Wait!” and Rochelle Humes said “Best news ever”.

The other members from the girl group also shared their support with Vanessa White commenting "incredible news!" and Una Healy added a string of heart emojis.

Broadcaster Matthew Edmondson, who King currently presents a Radio 1 show with, also shared his best wishes.

He said: “Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents”.

English cricketer Broad posted the same photo on his Instagram, writing: “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!”

He was previously nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.

