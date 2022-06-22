Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 16:00

In Pictures: Revellers arrive at Glastonbury Festival on day one

Those entering the gates on the first day of the event were told 'this is going to be the best show in town'
In Pictures: Revellers arrive at Glastonbury Festival on day one

Press Association

Glastonbury Festival is returning for its 50th anniversary.

After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, thousands flocked to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, for day one of the event.

Attendees arrived at the site in the early hours of the morning for the much-anticipated festival, which will see Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.

Festival founder Michael Eavis, who said it will be "the best show in town", opened the gates to Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily Eavis open the gates (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Michael Eavis has a selfie with a festival-goer (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of Glastonbury attendees queued for hours with their bags, with festival-goers delighted to meet Eavis when the gates opened at 8am.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Traffic built up around the site (Ben Birchall/PA)

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Cars queue near Worthy Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)

Traffic built up around the site as many attempted to battle travel delays on their journey to Somerset, amid three days of major rail strikes.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
One lucky festival-goer was pleased to have got her ticket (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The sun was out for the thousands arriving (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Revellers took vital supplies to the campsites (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans turned up under blue skies as forecasters said this year’s weather outlook promises to be “one of two halves”.

Temperatures could reach 27 degrees at the site, however showers and thunderstorms predicted from Friday onwards could see the mud synonymous with Glastonbury make an appearance.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The world-famous festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury Festival 2022
There were long queues around the gates (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury Festival 2022
(Left-right) Simon Lampard, 52, Pat Brooks, 82, and Linda Brooks-Lampard, 51, arrive on day one (Yui Mok/PA)

More in this section

Gates to Glastonbury officially opened by festival’s founder Michael Eavis Gates to Glastonbury officially opened by festival’s founder Michael Eavis
Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees
Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony
showbizgalleryglastonburymichael eavisemily eavisworthy farmglastonbury festival
Beyonce releases first new music from upcoming album Renaissance

Beyonce releases first new music from upcoming album Renaissance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more