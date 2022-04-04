Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 07:09

Foo Fighters sweep Grammys rock categories following death of Taylor Hawkins

The band won all three awards they were nominated for: Best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Foo Fighters have swept the rock categories at the Grammys following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band won all three awards they were nominated for at the 64th annual awards ceremony: best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album for their latest offering Medicine at Midnight.

It comes just over a week after the death of Hawkins was announced on social media while the band was on tour in south America.

The band cancelled several upcoming tour dates as well as their performance at the Grammys on Sunday, and their awards were collected by presenter Jimmy Jam.

Grammy awards
The awards come just over a week after the death of Hawkins was announced on social media while the band was on tour in south America (Yui Mok/PA)

A tribute to the drummer is due to take place at the ceremony, according to an official statement from the Recording Academy.

Oscar-winning singer and fellow Grammy nominee Billie Eilish performed at the ceremony wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Hawkins on the front.

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morrissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Hawkins’s death prompted scores of tributes from other famous artists, including Sir Paul McCartney who described him as a “true Rock and Roll hero”.

Foo Fighters won best rock performance for Making A Fire and best rock song for Waiting On A War, which features on their latest album.

