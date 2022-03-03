Filming on new Phoebe Waller-Bridge series to start before end of year

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

A new series by Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Amazon Prime will begin shooting by the end of the year.

Actress and screenwriter Waller-Bridge, 36, wrote and starred in the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Fleabag.

She was also the executive producer of BBC black comedy series Killing Eve and co-wrote the latest Bond film No Time To Die.

In 2019, Waller-Bridge signed a deal with Amazon Studios to create and produce new television content exclusively for Amazon Prime Video.

Waller-Bridge won a Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in Fleabag (Ian West/PA)

The upcoming series will be the first since the deal was signed.

At the time of the signing, Waller-Bridge said: “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon.

“Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of.

“It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going.”

The deal is reported to be worth around 20 million US dollars per year, according to Variety, while online news site Deadline suggests the deal is worth in the eight-figure region for a three-year deal.

Details of the latest project are being kept firmly under wraps and the genre of the new series is not yet known.

But Amazon have confirmed reports that a new show by Waller-Bridge is on its way.