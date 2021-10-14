Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 11:50

Paddy Moloney tribute to feature on Late Late Show

This week's Late Late Show will include a tribute to late Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney
James Cox

The Dublin musician played a key role in the revival of traditional Irish folk music.

Moloney founded The Chieftains in Dublin in 1963, alongside the original lineup of Seán Potts (tin whistle), Martin Fay (fiddle), David Fallon (bodhrán), and Mick Tubridy (flute).

The membership changed throughout the years but Moloney's leadership continued to bring success for the group.

The tribute to Moloney will include “music, songs and stories”.

Actor Liam Neeson will appear on the show to discuss his role as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine — Give a Vaccine campaign.

Angela Scanlon, host of RTÉ's new Saturday entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, will also chat to Ryan Tubridy.

Ireland and Munster rugby stalwart Keith Earls, the second-highest try-scorer in the Ireland jersey, will also be on the show.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, October 15th at 9.35pm

