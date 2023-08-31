Fancy something a bit different at Cork theatres?

A BIG night is coming up at Everyman on Tuesday, September 12, when Opera Collective Ireland, in collaboration with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, present the Irish premiere of Jonathan Dove’s breakthrough work Flight.

Inspired by the real-life story of an Iranian refugee stranded at a Paris airport for 18 years, the opera’s reflections on love and identity are presented with winning humour and engaging music. With a dynamic young Irish cast of 10 performers, this one will be unmissable, so grab your tickets right now!

Before that, from September 5-7, Robert C Kelly and GBL Productions present Bridesmaids by Diona Doherty. This hilarious show features the hen-do of the year, held in a caravan. BFFs Becky and Sarah, with a life-long comradeship, face up to new BFF Tiffany, who threatens to upset the entire event. Dance-offs, sing-offs, shout-offs – how will it end?

A great night out with the gang. Strong language and adult themes, 15A recommendation.

On Friday, September 8, between 1pm and 3pm, The Everyman will be holding Gathering, an artists’ afternoon. Open to all professional artists and arts workers, you can bring along your lunch, or avail of the bar which will be open for free tea and coffee.

No set format, just turn up at some point and be prepared to chat to other artists and arts workers. Free event, but ticketed. Everyone is welcome and if you need to bring children with you, that’s fine too, just make sure to book a ticket for them too.

For more information on this project, contact Aoife Clarke –aoife@everymancork.com.

On September 9 and 10, there is something definitely different at Everyman with Teaċ Dasa and the Gate Theatre’s production of How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons, presented as part of the Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival in Cork.

This is described as a dance down a rabbit hole, exploring nationality, identity, racism, body-image, culture, death, love, ancestor worship, veneration, innocence and experience, sexuality and shame, defiance, humiliation and awakening. Enough in there to capture your interest? Age recommendation 16+, and trigger warnings include strong language, themes of an adult nature, and onstage smoke effects.

All Everyman bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Sounds from a Safe Harbour is that popular biennial festival of music, dance, art and conversation, with an eclectic and exciting programme of both ticketed and free events taking place in intimate venues across Cork city from September 7-0.

At the Opera House, Canadian singer-songwriter Leslie Feist is in on September 7, and Bonny Light Horseman with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on September 8. U.S legends Wilco on the Saturday night, however, are already sold out.

Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn, brothers from Carlow and core members of Ye Vagabonds, a band that plays original and traditional folk music with lots of harmony singing, stringed instruments and various drones. Picture: Rich Gilligan

Lighthouse Constellations, presented by Ye Vagabonds on the Sunday night might still have a few tickets left though. And then there are Indigo Sparkle, Kara Jackson, Memorial, at Coughlans, and Cormac Begley, Anna B. Savage, The Vernon Spring in Live at St Luke’s – so much, the best thing to do is to log on and find out exactly what’s on and where that crammed weekend. For a full programme see https://soundsfromasafeharbour.com/events/.

Before that at the Opera House this coming weekend is Jurassic Live, a spectacular show for all the family but especially its younger members. In this live educational show, the audience follows an intrepid team of dino rangers on the hunt for an evil man stealing dinosaurs and their eggs.

Featuring a flying Pterodactyl, a Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus, a huge Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops,Velociraptors, and more! Certainly a unique show, but be aware it contains strobe lighting, haze and smoke effects, pyrotechnics, and a mild scare factor. (That’s probably for the adults – the kids will take it in their stride!) All children must be accompanied by an adult, though, and supervised at all times. Friday to Sunday, with morning, afternoon, and early evening shows. 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.