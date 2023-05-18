Cork Opera House debut for ‘powerhouse’... and other shows this week

PIONEERING Dublin quartet Lankum are back in Cork for their first show at the Opera House this Saturday night, armed with their soon-to-be-released fourth album, False Lankum.

The record heralds a new stage in the metamorphosis of the band into a modern day powerhouse, drawing on traditional and primitive methods to create bold and singular music that transcends its folk roots.

So popular has this quartet become that the Opera House has managed to secure a second performance next Wednesday, May 24 as well. Tickets are likely to be much in demand for both.

In between, on Tuesday next, May 23, Ben Portsmouth returns on his world tour with This is Elvis. 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie for all bookings.

Emma Doran is at the Everyman this week.

Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to the Everyman tonight and tomorrow with some of the best travel and adventure short films from remote corners of the globe. All you armchair travellers, this is definitely one you mustn’t miss! Different films each night, so get a discounted ticket for both. Saturday night Emma Doran is here with Mad, Isn’t It? the latest stand-up comedy show from this great performer.

On Sunday, Spotlight Performing Arts present Just Think, a heartwarming musical based on the works of Dr Seuss and featuring talented young performers aged three to 15. That one begins at 6.30pm. On May 22, it’s the Garth Brooks Ultimate Live Tribute. 7.30pm start. Then, on May 27, comedian Kenny Sebastian, brings his seventh comedy special, Professor of Tomfoolery, in which he pours his heart out on stage, with 80 minutes of non-stop laughter. It’s a chance to catch him live, delivering his signature brand of humour that has made him an audience favourite. Booking for all Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

The Cork International Poetry Festival is up and running at the Cork Arts Theatre, and continues until Saturday night, with different artists and exponents throughout the day and evening. Mark Pajak and Paul Tran are on this evening at 7pm, followed by Katie Harris and Ilya Kaminsky at 8.30pm, with Harry Clifton and Carolyn Forche closing out the evening at 10pm. Get all the artists for the other days of the festival on www.corkartstheatre.com.

An interesting production coming up at the Cork Arts Theatre from Tuesday next, May 23, when Bruiser Theatre arrives with Mojo Mickybo by Owen McCafferty. Mojo and his mate Mickybo are two nine-year-old boys from opposing sides of the sectarian divide in the Belfast of the Troubles, close comrades until the violence destroys their friendship in a way that they only later come to understand. Fast-paced, darkly funny, and action-packed, the play is brought to life by John Travers and Conor Quinn who effortlessly portray a kind of innocence betrayed by communal hatred. Bruiser Theatre is delighted to be bringing this award-winning production across the border, and proud to present this showcase of both Northern Ireland’s talent and complex history to mark the 25th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement. Directed by Lisa May, this deeply moving play has received critical acclaim wherever it has played.

“Mojo Mickybo is sadly all too relevant for today’s audiences, not just in Northern Ireland but around the world,” says its director. Runs May 23 to 27. 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com for bookings.

Interested in art, design, crafts? The STAMP Festival of Creativity is on this coming weekend in the historic venue of The Counting House at the former Beamish’s brewery, the very first event to take place here since its restoration. Over 50 exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings and markets - something for all interests in one place. Fri to Sun. Check out www.stampcork.ie for all the info.