Comedy, Beethoven, and budding talent take to Cork's stages

THE hugely popular and eagerly anticipated Cork Proms season - Beethoven, Broadway, and The Beatles - opens at the Opera House this evening (Thursday April 6) with the first of the three Bs - a brilliant fanfare of Beethoven’s finest orchestral works.

Under the baton of maestro John O’Brien, the Opera House Concert Orchestra will perform Symphony No. 3 in E Major and Symphony No. 5 in C Minor.

This will be followed by the Broadway concert on Easter Saturday and Sunday, sweeping us on a journey through the great American musicals, from My Fair Lady and Carousel to Chicago and more. Majella Cullagh and Joe Corbett star, alongside Alison Arnopp, Caroline Kay and Simon Morgan, under the baton of Conor Palliser.

Finally, on April 12-13, it’s the turn of the legendary Beatles, with the Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by Eleine Kelly.

Two-time Irish Meteor Award-winner Wallis Bird will be on stage, as will Jack O’Rourke, Emma Nash, and Rowan, giving all those classic hits from the Fab Four their very best. Something for every age and taste there in this year’s Prom season!

Join the Opera House in celebrating spring by engaging with some of the best and most popular music ever written.

Booking on www.corkoperahouse.ie, or 021 427 0022.

At the Everyman, it’s the last chance tonight (Thursday April 6) and tomorrow (Friday April 7) to see Enda Walsh’s beautifully crafted and poignantly observant The New Electric Ballroom, from the Gate Theatre. Trapped in the memories of their youthful nights at that hall of dreams, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been.

Meanwhile, their younger sister, Ada, looks to re-ignite their spirits and resurrect the smallest glimmer of love and hope in their remote fishing village home.

Saturday night brings Neil Delamere in his new show, Delamerium, combining the comedian’s hilarious stories, wry observations and quick-witted improvisation as he tries to make sense of the world around him.

In complete contrast, next Wednesday we have Brokentalkers with The Examination. Written by Gary Keegan and Feidlim Cannon, this explores mental health and human rights in the prison system, drawing on both historical research and testimony from current and former prisoners.

The Examination is an uncompromising and revelatory interrogation of an aspect of society too often ignored. One night only, Apr 12, 8pm start.

Booking for the Everyman on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

At Cork Arts Theatre tonight and tomorrow, the Montfort College of Performing Arts presents The Boy Preference, by Elinor Cook. In an affluent suburb in the near future, the birth of a boy is welcomed with shouts of joy and firecrackers, but when a girl is born, the neighbours say nothing.

One night, Joey looks out of his bedroom window and sees many young women with a strange glow around them. Are they the ‘missing women’?

A thought-provoking production, staged by the College’s talented drama students. 8pm start.

From Apr 12-15, the great old Loft - or, to give it its proper title, The Cork Shakespearean Company (unbelievably, in its 99th year), stages Shakespeare’s magical comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Directed by Luke Barry, it’s a treat for all the family. 8pm start both nights.

Booking for all Cork Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Finally, here’s a delightful treat for anyone heading to Tralee over the Easter break: from Wednesday to Saturday next week, Ghost The Musical is presented by Tralee Musical Society at Siamsa Tire, aaapted from the hit 1990 romantic fantasy thriller film,

April 12-15 at 8pm. Booking on 066 712 3055 or siamsatire.com.