Rock on with the icons and Jack L at Cork gig

A WONDROUS Life, part of The Wonderism Festival, is on tonight (Thursday) at the Opera House.

Created by the Opera House in association with the Department of Theatre at UCC, it’s a one-hour music concert enriched by moving animation on the big screen, to evoke the emotions of one’s journey in life.

It’s a visual feast of animations created by Ann Upton, paired with classical music under the baton of Doireann Kelly and performed by an ensemble of Cork musicians. 7.30pm start.

Tomorrow, Friday, March 31, Mack Fleetwood, Europe’s premier tribute to the supergroup Fleetwood Mac, return to Cork with authentic renditions of all those great hits. 8pm.

On Saturday, Jack L is back, celebrating a 25-year career and performing his greatest hits alongside live favourites and tracks from his new album Echo On. That’s 8pm too.

Call 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie for all bookings.

Last chances today and tomorrow to see Cyclone Rep Theatre’s production of The Session: Profit Before People, at Everyman, a schools show that, as always, gives Shakespeare a relevant modern twist. 9.45am and 1pm.

Tonight (Thursday) in the Everyman Bar, an evening of poetry and music with Jane Robinson and the Far Flung Trio. 8pm start. Tomorrow night (Friday) brings the Rock Icons Show, an energetic rockin’ extravaganza that takes you on a journey through some of the world’s greatest classic bands and albums, featuring the music of Def Leppard, Free, Bon Jovi, Toto, Rainbow, Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy, Kiss, Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd, and Van Halen.

On Saturday, Here Come The Girls celebrates some of the finest female artists ever, from Cher and Madonna to Lady Gaga, Blondie, and more, while Sunday, Apr 2, offers the poignant story of Annie Moore, First Immigrant, a musical and historical account of the first arrival in America to be processed through Ellis Island in 1892.

New and original songs, coupled with well-crafted narration and a dramatised ‘American Wake’, illustrate a life of hardship and struggle in a bid to triumph over adversity, as experienced by this young Cork girl, now immortalised in the familiar statue on the quayside in Cobh.

The New Electric Ballroom is at the Everyman from Tuesday to Saturday next week

Then, from Tuesday to Saturday next week, an important theatrical event, Enda Walsh’s The New Electric Ballroom, presented by the Gate Theatre. Trapped in the memories of their youthful nights at that hall of romance, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been.

This stunning play won an Edinburgh Fringe First Award in 2008, confirming Walsh as one of Ireland’s most distinctive, dynamic modern writers of the modern era.

While we’re at it, advance notice of a show that is set to be a sell-out: the Everyman Sunday Songbook on Apr 16 will feature The Swinging Sixties, with Linda Kenny and all the Songbook team recreating those heady days of the Summer of Love. Could you bear to miss it?

Booking for all Everyman productions on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Don’t forget Michael Patric from the Oscar-nominated film, An Cailín Ciúin, is appearing at Cork Arts Theatre this week in Seán Moylan - Irish Revolutionary. Written and performed by Patric himself, it tells the story of one of Ireland’s most formidable commanders in the War of Independence. Directed by Geoff Gould and designed by Cormac O’Connor, for Blood in The Alley Theatre Company. Until Saturday at 8pm. Booking on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com/event/sean-moylan/.

It’s all go at the Glen Theatre in Banteer this Sunday, Apr 2, when 26-year-old Scottish sensation Brandon McPhee brings his superb music into town to delight audiences. He’s a hit wherever he goes, both with royalty and our own musical stars like Daniel O’Donnell. One night only. Booking for Brandon at the Glen Theatre on 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.