Cork says ‘bonjour’ to French Film Festival 

The festival has a family film this year, Dilili in Paris , which follows a little girl whose adventures in Paris lead her to cross paths with legends Marie Curie, Toulouse-Lautrec, Claude Debussy, Auguste Renoir, and more. According to David-McGonnell, it is important to include all ages and all levels of language ability.
The programme also includes Eiffel, directed by Martin Bourboulon, which follows the construction of the Eiffel Tower and the love affair between its designer, Gustav Eiffel (Romain Duris) and long-time paramour, Adrienne (Emma Mackey).
David-McGonnell says the films were programmed with French Honorary Consul in Cork Josselin Le Gall, and they have worked together to bring a variety of films and genres to the county .
