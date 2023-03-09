What's on Cork's stages this week?

DAUGHTER Of God, presented by Asylum Productions, previewed last night (Wednesday March 8) at the Granary and will run from tonight until Saturday, March 11.

Written by Roderick Ford and staged in association with the Opera House, UCC Department of Theatre, and Once Off Productions, it concerns three sisters trapped in a dystopian nightmare of desire, disability and death. Directed by Donal Gallagher, is in an important exploration into the autistic experience of life in a neurotypical world, and the struggle to exist in a society that does not fit.

It is being presented as part of a one-day event at UCC tomorrow, Friday. Neurofestivity - A Celebration and Exploration will provide a platform to a number of neurodivergent artists who will present established and in progress work.

Tickets to the daytime events in UCC are free, and available on the Opera House website, but are expected to sell out quickly. All attendees at the festival will be offered a discount code for Daughter Of God tickets. Otherwise, tickets in the Granary are available from: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/asylum-productions-present-daughter-of-god-tickets-531923075237.

If you haven’t seen the new production of Declan Hassett’s iconic Sisters, at the Cork Arts Theatre, why on earth not? It has to finish next Saturday, so hurry up!

Performances tonight (Thursday) until Saturday at 8pm, with a matinee also on Saturday at 3pm. Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon-Buckley are the sisters whose life experiences have been so different. Directed by Patrick Talbot, it’s a play you will not forget - especially that ending! Booking on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Reggie’s Guide To Social Climbing opened last night at Everyman, offering wannabees invaluable advice on how to ascend the slippery ladder into Cork’s cultural elite. Sharply observant and great fun too, a must for anyone who feels he or she is insufficiently appreciated or doesn’t get invited to enough blue ribbon events. Fear not, Reggie has all the answers.

To March 19. 021 4501673 or www.everymancork.com for tickets.

Mario Rosenstock is at Cork Opera House with Gift Grub Live.

Gift Grub Live with Mario Rosenstock runs tonight and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday) at the Opera House, when Ireland’s most successful impressionist and satirist brings his brand-new stage show to Cork audiences.

So popular indeed is Rosenstock that they had to put in this extra performance tonight to meet the demand for tickets.

Next Tuesday, a chance to experience la dolce vita with Giovanni Pernice and Made in Italy. The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion invites you to join him on a journey to his homeland for his new production as he is joined by an outstanding ensemble of some of the best dancers and singers from ballroom and theatre worlds. Wonderful sound track, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes - that’s Tuesday/Wednesday, March 14/15 at 8pm.

And Cliona Hagan is on stage at the Opera House next Thursday, March 16, with The Dolly Songbook - Live, paying homage to the one and only Dolly Parton.

See https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/

The 60th West Cork Drama Festival opens in Rossmore tomorrow and runs to March 18, with many groups competing for the coveted top place. Adjudicator Brendan Murray will have a hard job of it.

First off tomorrow night will be Holycross Ballycahill with Martin McDonagh’s A Skull In Connemara, followed on Saturday by Harvest Moon with God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza. Sunday sees Ballyduff staging The Welkin by Lucy Kirkwood, and on Monday it’s Brideview from Tallow with The Father by Florian Zeller. Full programme on https://rossmoretheatre.com/nightly-lineup/ and book there too or on 086 4481086.

Jack O’Rourke is in Banteer

Cork singer/songwriter Jack O’Rourke is at the Glen Theatre, Banteer, this Saturday, where he will doubtless render some of the splendid songs from his debut album Dreamcatcher. Booking for his show at the Glen on 087 755 8752 or 029 56239.