Neurodivergence festival for Cork

A NEW one-day festival is coming up on Friday, March 10, presented by the Opera House. Neurofestivity - A Celebration and Exploration will provide a platform to a number of neurodivergent artists who will present established and in progress work.

There will be several events at UCC on Mar 10, and the festival will finish with a performance of autistic theatre writer Roderick Ford’s new production, Daughter Of God, in the Granary Theatre, produced by Once Off Productions and Asylum Productions.

“This festival is an opportunity to bring neurodivergent artists together and explore the processes of making work in today’s society,” says Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson.

“We hope it will be the start of a wider platform for the presentation of work by this exciting community of artists in the future.”

COH and UCC Theatre Artist-in-Residence, Jody O’Neill agrees: “In my experience, there is a unique creativity and fusion that occurs in spaces where neurodivergent artists come together. I’m looking forward to seeing what conversations will take place on the day and where they will lead in the future.”

Tickets to the daytime events in UCC are free, and available on the Opera House website, but are expected to sell out quickly. All attendees at the festival will be offered a discount code for Daughter Of God tickets. Otherwise, tickets to the Granary production are available at: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/asylum-productions-present-daughter-of-god-tickets-531923075237.

Meanwhile, Echoes, The Best of Pink Floyd Live, is finally coming to the Opera House tomorrow night (rescheduled from 2020).

Saturday brings that father-and-daughter comic duo, Pat and Faye Shortt, in their hilarious new show, Well.

And from Wednesday to Saturday next week, Gabriel Rosenstock is back with Gift Grub Live 2023. Tickets are going fast! Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Pat Fitzpatrick, aka, Reggie, who is back at the Everyman with a new show. Picture: Darragh Kane

Coming up from Mar 8-19 at the Everyman Theatre is something special: Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing. Yes, Cork’s most beautifully spoken millionaire and acknowledged leader of culture on Leeside, is on a self-sacrificing mission to help Ireland’s nouveau riche. “It’s one thing to make a lot of money or inherit it from your aunt in Coachford,” explains Reggie.

“It’s another thing to know how to spend it, not to mention how to behave around the crème de la crème. You don’t want to feel as awkward as a Tipperary woman in Brown Thomas.”

Reggie promises to show you how to eat, drink, flirt and behave as if you are a member of Cork’s One Per Cent. There will be tips on Posh Cycling and a lucky audience member has the chance to win a Masters Degree from BRISC, The Blackrock Road Institute of Social Climbing.

Written and performed by Pat Fitzpatrick, the show is directed by Pat Kiernan and aimed at over 16s. March 8-19 at 8pm nightly, except Saturdays, March 11 and18 when it’s at 5pm (allowing you to attend another posh function later that evening, how thoughtful.) Tickets on www.everymancork.com or 021 450 1673.

And news of a lively comedy performance by Ahakeera Drama Group at Clondrohid Community Hall tomorrow night, March 3.

Nobody’s Talking To Me, by Tommy Marron, is being staged as a fundraiser for the hall’s roof and heating system, and deserves to be well supported. It’s the story of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary - but who haven’t spoken to each other for the last ten years. What will they say when the local priest calls to renew their wedding vows? Be there and find out! Tickets on the door.

We always like to know about these local shows around the county, so be sure to let us know when they are coming up. Email jokerrigan1@gmail.com