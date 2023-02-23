Songs, laughter - and drama too on Cork's stages this week

SOME delightfully relaxing listening is on offer tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday (February 24 to 26)at the Cork Arts Theatre, when Leeside Voices present Love Changes Everything.

The beautiful voices of sopranos Anne Bermingham and Siobhán Coakley, baritone Denis Lane, and tenor Noel Somers will blend with the piano accompaniment of Tom Doyle in solos, duets and quartets for a programme of Broadway hits.

Tenor Noel Somers will be in fine voice for the concert Love Changes Everything at Cork Arts Theatre this week.

Songs from The Student Prince, The Desert Song, The King And I, The White Horse Inn, and many others, will revolve around the many and varied aspects of love. Musical director is Aileen Scriven, and narrator Ber Madden. Friday/Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm.

Next week sees an exciting new production of Declan Hassett’s acclaimed play, Sisters, with two of Cork’s foremost ladies of the stage, Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon-Buckley, as the siblings Martha and Mary.

Directed by Patrick Talbot, this is a must-see in its approach, the stories of both sisters alternating and highlighting their very different life experiences, up to the explosive and dramatic ending.

Sisters runs from Wednesday, March 1 to Saturday, March 11; Wed-Sat at 8pm, matinees on March 4 and 11 at 3pm, and a special matinee on Sunday, March 5 at 3pm. No performance March 6.

So, plenty of opportunities to see it, it’s going to be a talking point for months. Call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com.

At the Opera House, the national tour of John B. Keane’s hilarious comedy The Matchmaker is now setting up for tonight’s performance. Starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheehan, it’s a wonderful evening’s escapism, following the efforts of Dicky Mick Dicky O Connor to make matches for the lonely and lovelorn, and taking us back to a simpler time, when phones were few and far between and the only web was left behind by spiders! 8pm.

Then, this Saturday, Remembering Joe: The Joe Dolan Show with The Dolan Family will be onstage as part of its 15th anniversary tour. Yes, it was 2007 when we lost that wonderfully charismatic performer, far too soon, but now his family, including Joe’s brother Ben, who shared the stage with his younger brother for 47 years, will be joined by Joe’s niece, Sandra, nephews Adrian and Ray, singer Karen Carroll, and members of Joe’s original backing band. It will be a nostalgic evening of hit after hit and you will go home hoarse!

That’s followed on Sunday by a real first for balletomanes - the internationally acclaimed Ukrainian National Ballet with a stunning performance of Swan Lake. Two performances only, at 2.30pm and 8pm, so make sure of your tickets quickly! Wednesday, March 1 brings David Gray and his Skellig choir but that one is already completely sold out.

And next Thursday, March 2, The Dubliners’ Story: Seven Drunken Nights is at the Opera House on its 5th anniversary tour. What a choice there!

Call 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie for all bookings.

Opening last night at the Everyman, that hilarious show, The Addams Family, is the first full-scale musical production from the BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre at MTU Cork School of Music. The next generation of professional performers from all over Ireland, a professional creative team, and a dynamic orchestra, guarantee a spine-tingling night of musical pleasure! Until Saturday at 7.30pm nightly (note early starting time).

Sunday brings Jason Byrne - Unblocked - promising an evening of unadulterated fun. 8pm start.

On Tuesday/Wednesday, February 28/March 1, there’s the noted Druid production of The Last Return, by Sonya Kelly. Five people queue for a ticket to the hottest show in town. All they must do is simply wait. Who triumphs, who fails, and who will walk away with… The Last Return? A thrilling comedy about conflict, peace and the pursuit of territory. Booking for Everyman shows on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.