Blindboy Podcast, Sultants of Ping and drama galore in Cork's theatres

WE can be justly proud of our own Everyman, which does so much for Cork culture.

It has now been recognised by a number of nominations for this year’s Irish Times Theatre Awards, which is well deserved indeed.

Cork-based Stephen Dodd has been nominated for his lighting design in The Everyman production of Letters Of A Country Postman, with Pai Rathaya nominated for her set design for that production.

The INO production of Don Pasquale, seen here on Tuesday, is in for the Best Opera category, while Druid’s production of The Last Return, to be seen here this spring, has been nominated in the Best Ensemble category.

“We are thrilled to see both our in-house productions and visiting performances to The Everyman being recognised as some of the best work being produced in the country,” says Sophie Motley, Artistic Director at the theatre.

Meadhbh Maxwell in Danti Dan, which ends its run at the Everyman tonight.

In the meantime, it’s the last chance tonight to see Gina Moxley’s tragic-comedy Danti-Dan at the Everyman. Directed by Aaron Monaghan and presented by Livin’ Dred Theatre, it’s a vivid reliving of a hot summer in Cork in the summer of 1970, with all the young characters involved in their own adventures and problems. Recommended for over 15s.

Definitely for all the family, Matilda The Musical Jr, based on Roald Dahl’s classic, will be presented by the Centre Stage School Saturday and Sunday. Whoops, that one is already sold out! Well, if it features all Cork’s talented stars of the future, that’s only what you’d expect…

Sultans of Ping are at the Opera House this Friday and Saturday, February 10 & 11, but it seems that both those shows are already sold out too.

The Blindboy Podcast is there Wednesday next, Feb 15, and comedian Conor Moore on Thursday, February 16, with his new show, Sketches.

For the nostalgics among you, The Drifters will be here on February 19, so you can re-live all those great old hits. Booking for all Opera House shows on 021 427 0022.

Cork Arts Theatre has issued a call for directors who would like to get involved in the forthcoming Ten Minute Plays event, Views from a Window. Scripts, we are told, will be available towards the end of this month, and performances will take place April 25-29.

Ideally, they say, they are looking for those with some stage experience either as a director or an actor, or with previous crewing experience. Only ten slots available, so do get in touch as soon as possible if you’re interested.

Contact Jim Horgan on theatre@corkartstheatre.com.

And don’t forget, the actual submission of short plays for the event must be by Sunday of next week, February 19, so if you have put off typing up that cracker of a piece, get moving! Same email for those.

In the meantime, Hubcap Theatre are in at the theatre with The Parish, a hilarious light comedy written and performed by Michael Ryan and Sean Kelleher.

Their range of recognisable rural characters has been a hit at festivals everywhere and could be just the tonic you need in February. Until Saturday at 8pm nightly. Running time: 1 hour 15 minutes, no interval. Recommended age 12+.

Did you see Siamsa Tire feature on Nationwide last week? Great place that, and Tralee must be so proud of what it achieves to promote Irish traditional culture. But it stages other shows too: for example, if you couldn’t get a ticket for Irish National Opera’s stunning Don Pasquale at the Everyman last week, it’s on in Tralee this Saturday, February 11. Hurry, there might be tickets left!

And lots of great stuff coming up in the months ahead too. Call 066 712 3055.

And finally, at the Glen Theatre this Saturday, Feb 11, Phelin Drew will entertain audiences with Songs and Stories of Dublin. Booking 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.