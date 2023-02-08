Exciting times for Garry McCarthy, aka GMCBeats

TELL us about yourself;

Real name - Garry McCarthy. Performance name - GMCBeats.

I am the composer and musical director of Dream Factory, presented by Lords of Strut, which runs at The Everyman on February 18 and 19. This is a sneak preview of a brand new family show.

I have worked with the company in creating the wonderful soundtrack to Dream Factory which will feature some fantastic tunes.

I am a songwriter and music producer, and love working with young people to help them find their voice through rap and creativity. I run a youth music space in Knocknaheeny called The Kabin Studio.

Where were you born?

Born and bred in Carrignavar, Co.Cork.

Where do you live?

Cork city.

Best friend?

My phone.

Earliest childhood memory?

Swimming in the outdoor pool in Carrignavar.

Person you most admire?

Nas. Still writing incredible music after 30 years. And he’s a billionaire from investing too, I believe.

Person who most irritates you?

There are some gowls in the world, but I try not to let people wreck my head.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Trekking in Nepal or working on a project in Kigali, Rwanda.

Favourite TV programme?

Fr Ted, Late Night With Conan O’Brien or The US Office.

Favourite radio show?

I’m more of a podcast person, but I enjoy breakfast on Rinse FM.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Banana pancakes with peanut butter and a sprinkle of maple syrup.

Favourite restaurant?

Knocknaheeny Community Café.

Last book you read?

Dave Grohl Audiobook.

Best book you read?

The Gospel According to Blindboy.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

JME - Grime MC on CD.

Favourite song?

Maribou State - Midas.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Zach De La Rocha (Rage Against the Machine).

Do you have a pet?

No.

Morning person or night owl?

A bit of both. I love getting up the odd time bright and early, heading to the gym, and getting loads of bits done before 9am.

Your proudest moment?

Every time I see the young crew from the Kabin Studio rap or sing their hearts out to a crowd.

Spendthrift or saver? Saver.

What would you change in your neighbourhood?

The extortionate prices of housing.

What makes you happy?

Eating healthy, making time to be creative, exercising.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who encouraged others to be creative and follow their passions.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Loads of exciting work at the Kabin Studio, supporting MC Abdul from Gaza and finally revisiting some of my own music which I hope to start releasing soon.