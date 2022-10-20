Drama, music and murder on the stages of Cork this week

A THOUGHTFUL, fascinating play for people aged 9+ now showing at Graffiti Theatre in Blackpool, The Dead Letter Office is presented by Mary-Lou McCarthy in association with Read, Steady, Show, the Civic, and Everyman.

Elizabeth, a dead letter detective, knows everything there is to know about lost post. She loves her job - but people don’t send letters any more. But days before the closure of her beloved Dead Letter Office, a mysterious package arrives...

Mary-Lou McCarthy and Curtis-Lee Ashqar in The Dead Letter Office at Graffiti. Picture: Ros Kavanagh.

School shows today (Thursday October 20) and tomorrow, with open shows Saturday at noon and 3pm. Book on 01 450 1780.

Now something for slightly older theatregoers who like drama that leads them on to think in alternative ways. Tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, LipZinc Theatre will be bringing Kites to the St George’s Arts Centre in Mitchelstown.

Written by Tzarini Meyler, Kites was a great success at both the Camden and Edinburgh Fringe festivals What’s it about? Think Cork city, 1948. Rationing, unemployment, grief, and of course those heavy unforgiving clouds.

Somewhere on the edge of the harbour, two young girls are plotting a new planet. Armed with matching kites, Kitty and Angel set sail for the skies, sharing hopes, dreams and sugar sandwiches.

Through dress-up and play, they leave behind their broken families and wartime grief, and let their fantasies find wings. An intimate and empowering coming-of-age play exploring gender roles, fantasy, sexuality, friendship, love and rage. Friday and Saturday, 8pm. Booking on Eventbrite or 087 811 3611.

The Mousetrap is having a very successful run at the Opera House this week, but must end Saturday, so grab your tickets for the Agatha Christie classic without delay.

Hermitage Green.

On Sunday (October 23), Cor Geal make a welcome return for their Showtime concert. Exuberant song, music and comedy under the direction of Betty Fitzgerald. 8pm start.

The Illegal Eagles are in on Monday, October 24, followed by Hermitage Green on October 26. That one is strictly over 18s, as are the next lot, which swing us right into the Guinness Cork Jazz Weekend. On Friday night: Booka Brass Band on the main stage at 7pm, and Karen Underwood in the Half Moon, also at 7pm, and again Saturday and Sunday, 3pm and 6pm.

More on that great feast of jazzy things next week, but you can always look everything up on guinnesscorkjazz.com.

Julie Jay: Oops, This Is Toxic is at the Everyman tonight. A dark comedy love letter to Britney Spears, it’s also a celebration of surviving sexism and ghastly situations. 8pm start.

On Tuesday and Wednesday next week, it’s Fishamble with Eugene O’Brien’s new play, Heaven. Directed by Jim Culleton, it deals with a couple struggling to keep their marriage together. Also an 8pm start. All Everyman bookings on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

Now something to get you in the mood for Halloween The Comedy Improvised Murder Mystery is presented by Cabal Theatre Company at the Cork Arts Theatre from tonight until Saturday.

Remember, this is the murder where you dictate the action and offer the clues!

Starring the expert team of Laura O’Mahony, Dominic MacHale, Annette Roche, Laura Harte, and Adrian Scanlan. Devised by James Horgan.

Due to both its improvised nature, and the audience ‘secrets’, this show is completely different each time it’s performed.

The ‘gang’ are attending another of their infamous Halloween parties but, tragically, it will be the last party for one of them. Who will the victim be, and who is the dastardly murderer? No one knows, especially not the cast! Great fun for a group night out. Thursday to Saturday at 8pm.

And starting next Wednesday, the delightful Noel Coward comedy Present Laughter. Booking for the Cork Arts Theatre on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com