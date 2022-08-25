Smash hit comedy Copper Face Jacks: The Musical thrills crowds in Cork

WE got notification of this show too late for inclusion last week, but better late than never.

Paul Howard’s smash hit musical comedy, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is now on stage at the Opera House and continues until Sunday, August 28, featuring a star-studded line-up.

From the creator of Ross O’Carroll Kelly, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, is a love story set on the eve of a Dublin v Kerry All Ireland Final, when a sweet Kerry girl ends up falling head over her flat-shoes for the captain of the Dublin football team.

Can love conquer all as these young sweethearts face huge cultural and linguistic hurdles on their road to happiness/Croker?

Johnny Ward (Love/Hate, Fair City) plays the male lead, Gino Wildes, and is reunited with Cork’s own Stephen O’Leary (Fair City) as Mossy Munnix, and Rachel O’Connell (The Young Offenders) as Lucelita Ní Choncubhair. Fiona O’Carroll (Mrs Brown’s Boys) joins the cast as Gretchen Akerman, and Kelly Marie Ní Cheallaigh (My Romantic History) plays Therese McQuill. The cast also includes Shane Fallon, Daithí O’Donnell, and Sarah Gordon.

The show garnered rave reviews and standing ovations at the Olympia, and is likely to get the same delighted response here in Cork. It’s only until next Sunday, so don’t delay. It is followed next week by Leo Sayer, who is here on Tuesday with The Show Must Go On, rescheduled from March, 2020.

And we have news of a special event on Sunday, September 11 at the Opera House, when Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan unite once again for a unique show. Each will perform a set with their own musicians, featuring many of their greatest hits, before all three join together on stage to finish the night with a truly magical finale.

Tickets for all Opera House shows on www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.

Madi O’Carroll in Letters Of A Country Postman at the Everyman.

At the Everyman, Letters Of A Country Postman must finish this Saturday, so if you haven’t had your fix of John B. Keane yet this summer, head to MacCurtain Street and enjoy this entertaining adaptation from that great writer’s book. Full of those old classic Keane witticisms, always spiced with a sense of poignancy, it’s great fun. 7.30pm start for that one, please note.

Joanne McNally is back with Prosecco Express the following Thursday to Saturday, but it’s already sold out! Still, try for returns, you never know.

It’s 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com for all shows.

Oh, and there is a special installation, Wingform, to be seen in the Everyman’s back bar from Saturday, September 3. Crash Ensemble commissioned video artist and filmmaker Jack Phelan to create it, responding to the visual themes of Irish composer Barry O’Halpin’s groundbreaking work Wingform - a four-movement work for solo guitar and ensemble, premiered online at New Music Dublin 2021 and released on Crash Records as part of New Music Dublin 2022.

The exhibition is free and walk-ins are welcome, so get down there and explore its many facets. It’s open noon to 5pm each day, excluding Sunday, from September 3.

Apple Tart is this week’s Lunchtime & Supper presentation at Cork Arts Theatre. Written and performed by Dolores Mannion, it’s a play about and dedicated to Dolores’ mother. “Although they can no longer make memories, you can still relish the moment you share with them,” Dolores says. Today and tomorrow at 12.15 for 1pm, plus Friday and Saturday at 8 for 9pm.

Next week it’s This, That, And The Other, by Padraig O’Connor. Call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com.

And finally, that lively comedy, Touch and Go, is still being staged by Kilmeen Drama Group at Rossmore each Thursday and Sunday, offering a nice opportunity for a little theatrical entertainment during your summer break. Call 086 448 1086 for tickets.