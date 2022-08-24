Cork sean-nós singer: "Seeing other people happy is so infectious"

I’m Nell Ní Chróinín and I am sean-nós singer from Ballingeary. I have been singing from a very young age and I am very fortunate to have had a very successful singing career to date.
In 2016 I joined the band Danú as their main singer and am really enjoying getting to travel the world with them to perform at venues and festivals.
I am also a primary school teacher so when I’m not touring or performing I teach in Gaelscoil Osraí in Kilkenny city, where I am currently living.
My parents Síle and Teddy are still living at home in Ballingeary. I have three wonderful sisters Julia May, Katie and Mary Ann. The in my house at the moment, My husband Mick and I welcomed our son, Páidí , into the world in October.
I couldn’t pick just one! I have a really strong core group of friends from home since we were in primary school. We are all still really close and all though we’re scattered around the world we will always make the effort to meet up and keep in contact.
Going to sleepovers at friends houses’ or even to my grandmother’s house and always waking in the middle of the night bawling crying because I always wanted to go home! Didn’t take me long to get over that, you couldn’t keep me at home now days!!
My parents. Both of them are such an inspiration to my sisters and I . They gave us the best upbringing and we are all really good friends now as adults. I love getting home to spend time with them. And they are the best grandparents to my son, nieces and nephew.
He is the person I love the most on this earth, but equally the person who irritates me the most. My husband. I’m sure there are a lot of married women who understand what I mean ! He’s the best in the world. But if I hear ‘Have you seen my keys’ or ‘Where is my wallet’ or ’I can’t find my…' once a day, I get asked a million times a day. But he’s a keeper behind it all.
Although, it technically wasn’t a holiday as I was working, I have to say the most recent tour I did in the States with Danú was one I’ll never forget. We went in February for over four weeks travelling all over the country. But was made it for me is that Mick and Páidí (only 4months at the time) came with us. Although there were challenging times during the tour (mainly an airline losing our buggy! Shout out to Delta airlines!)
It was Mick’s first time on tour too and I was so lucky to have him there and could relax knowing Páidí was in safe hands while I was on stage. Páidí didn’t seem too bothered by life of the road, so who knows , he might come out on tour again!
I am very bad for watching TV programs. But one I really enjoyed watching was a documentary series recorded around Cuil Aodh /Baile Bhuirne area years ago which was aired on TG4 late last year called ‘Ceol na Talún’. It is still available on the player. Would highly recommend.
An Saol Ó Dheas, RnaG every week day from 12.10-1.
Thai Fish Yellow Curry or else a Chicken tagliatelle in mushroom and cream sauce.
Royal Spice Indian restaurant in Kilkenny is delish!
Sineád O Connor’s autobiography. Really enjoyed it.
A thousand Splendid Suns.
Dave Sheridan and Brian Hughes recorded a mighty album recently called However long the day. Well worth a listen.
It varies depending on the mood I’m in or what I’m listening to or if I’m preparing for an upcoming gig…but at the moment I’m loving Little Black Bird by Small Town Jones.
Some singers I wish I had the opportunity to hear live are John Connell, Péataí Tadhg Pheig, Cait Ní Mhúineacháin, Darach Ó Cathain and Nicolas Tóibín. All fantastic singers and it’s so great we have recordings of them and their voices…but you can’t ever beat the real thing!
Morning person.
Probably having Páidí. Watching him grow everyday is very rewarding especially now that he is that little bit more independent and his character is starting to come through.
Spendthrift, unfortunately!
I would love if Kilkenny was closer to Cork!! I think that would be a huge improvement for the county! And would save me loads on fuel!
Spending time with family and friends , singing and performing, listening to good live music , going to sessions or festivals and eating good food and being by the sea. Seeing other people happy is also so infectious.
I think I’d like people to think of me as a genuine and down to earth person who lived life to the full. That’s it.
The summer has been great. It’s great to have festivals and concerts back at full capacity again. Had some really nice gigs over the summer. So just relaxing now before being back to school for a few weeks and then hopefully on the tour again.
Masters of Tradition Festival have announce their 20th Anniversary Programme, running in Bantry, West Cork from August 24 to 28. For a full programme see www.westcorkmusic.ie/masters-of-tradition/
Meanwhile Nell will also perform with Ireland’s leading traditional band, Danú, in Triskel Arts Centre 8pm Saturday 1 October as part of the 43rd Cork Folk Festival. More at triskelartscentre.ie