What's on at Cork theatres this week? Here are some highlights...

LETTERS Of A Country Postman, which has been previewing since last week- end, opened last night.

It is a gifted adaptation by director Sophie Motley, highlighting all that Keane sardonic writing while creating a witty and fast-moving entertainment. Ideal summer viewing for everybody.

You will probably want to see it twice, so it’s fortunate that it runs to August 27. Call 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com for bookings.

Cork Heritage Day is this Saturday, and the Everyman is hosting one of those very popular Behind The Scenes tours, but you won’t be surprised to hear it’s sold out.

Who doesn’t want to travel through the life of this wonderful 125-year-old theatre, and meet the famous (and infamous!) characters who played their part? Hopefully they will run these backstage events again later in the year (are you listening, Everyman theatre ghost?).

In the meantime, there are other buildings to explore around our beloved city on Saturday, as well as specially-organised walks and other events.

Historic homes, military, ecclesiastical, cultural, educational structures and more. They won’t always be open, so now is your chance to see them properly.

Plus, craft markets at Nano Nagle Place, a Family Festival on the Coal Quay, historical re-enactments at Ballincollig Regional Park, and lots more. Find it all on https://www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-heritage-open-day/events/.

Indigestion is the offering from the Cork Arts Theatre Lunchtime & Supper programme this week.

Written and performed by Seamus O’Rourke, it tells of the madness of a simple rural man shipped off to London at the age of 17, who goes through depression, obesity, anger, lost love, and finally comes back to Ireland to even more misfortune... but now, somehow, hope as well.

This is Seamus O’Rourke doing what he does best, storytelling. Today and tomorrow at 12.15 for 1pm, Friday and Saturday at 8 for 9pm.

Next week the show is The Story, written and performed by Timmy O’Mahony, which is about a man forced to break out of his comfort zone to help find a missing friend. Good stuff.

Booking for all Cork Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624 or www.corkartstheatre.com.

Out at the lovely little Friar’s Gate theatre in medieval Kilmallock, they have just announced the good news that John B. Keane’s classic The Matchmaker, will be staged there on Friday, September 2, with Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan. Directed by Michael Scott, this is a great play, full of laughter with the odd poignant moment popping in too, as you would expect with any Keane work.

Booking on 063 98727.

Down at the INEC centre in Killarney, it’s a busy week ahead with Derek Ryan tonight, Friends In Low Places on Saturday, Dublin City Ramblers Sunday, Michael English Monday, Brendan Shine Tuesday, and Mike Denver Wednesday. Great holiday entertainment.

Booking on 064 66 71555 or inec.ie.

And if you happen to be holidaying around Tralee, head for Siamsa Tire where you will find the the very best of our traditional singing, music, and dancing in Fadó Fadó, or ‘Long, long ago’.

It takes you back to life in Ireland in times past, moving from the open air of the bog, fields, and harvest festivals to the warmth of the hearth-lit kitchen and rural family life.

It’s a limited-run show, exclusive to Siamsa Tíre. and can’t be seen in any other venue, so take the kids, take your visitors, return to our roots for a little while at least. Tonight, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, then on August 22, 25, 29, and 31st at 8.30pm nightly.

Booking on 066 712 3055.

Tickets are now on sale for ska legends Bad Manners, appearing on November 27 at the Oliver Plunkett. Formed back in 1976, some of their more notable hits include My Girl Lollipop, Lip Up Fatty, Can Can, Special Brew and Walking In The Sunshine.

This visit to Cork will feature original frontman Buster Bloodvessel. Check on Ticketmaster or tickets.ie.