A rake of gigs, events and more awaits at Mallow Arts Festival

“We’ve always said we’re a community festival, that’s what we are, number one. We want to get everybody in the community involved in celebrating what goes on within the town, and then celebrating what we can bring in for the five days. And, yeah, we’ve always involved, since the very first festival, an outreach element in that we said, ‘Look, most people will have an opportunity to come to the gigs and then if they want to attend exhibitions, go to workshops, and such, but some people won’t’, so we’ve had an outreach from the day one, in which some well-known musicians here, under the name of Top Hat and Tails, visit nursing homes, for example. That would be going on again this year.
The programme is a mix of broad appeal and local interest: After last night’s opening concert by Eleanor McEvoy, performances throughout the week come from John Spillane, leading a walk around Mallow; Annmarie O’Riordan, Hank Wedel and Declan Sinnott, and the Dagenham Yanks, among others; Ballyclough artist Edith O’Mahony oversees a mural painted by local secondary-school students; writer Tadhg Coakley comes home for conversation and signed books; while attractions like The Last Prince further knowledge and understanding of local history, and a screening of Song of the Sea joins a local fancy-dress parade to head up the family-friendly fare.
“If you think the festival is a good idea, or you’re supportive of it, just come along to one of the events, that’s what we want: Participation from people, an acknowledgement that, you know, things are happening within the community and [the knowledge that] the arts are there for everyone.
Mallow Arts Festival is under way, and runs until Sunday, July 24.