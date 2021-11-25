Shows in Cork theatres are set to raise our spirits this week

NOW here is something to raise all our spirits as the daylight (and indeed the news) gets darker.

Abba Forever is back, and with a special Christmas show!

This Sunday night, the smash hit group is at the Opera House with a lively production featuring audio visuals of original Abba moments on a giant screen.

Formed and led by Dennis Scally, Abba Forever also features Rae Daniel, Lucinda O’Connell, and Marie O’Hara.

Expect a dazzling, performance of hits like Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Dancing Queen, S.O.S, Money, Money Money, and more. Pure escapism, and don’t we need it?

But be warned – at time of going to press, there were very few seats left. What are you waiting for? 8pm start.

The Coronas are at Cork Opera House on December 6. Picture: Glen Bollard

The Coronas are at the Opera House on December 6 with a great new show. Now one of Ireland’s biggest bands, they constantly sell out in arenas, theatres and headlining festivals. Note this event is over 18s only.

And finally, opening on December 10 (previews December 9), the great Christmas pantomime, Nanny Nellie’s Adventures In Pantoland, which is currently hard at it in rehearsal, not only for the onstage action, but for the scenery changes, sets, wardrobe, special effects, and everything else that goes to make a wonderful show.

Written by Trevor Ryan and Frank Mackey, directed by Ryan, it invites you to join Nanny, her nephew Jack, best friend Jill and zany, madcap Fairy Tonkerbell on a magical adventure to save Pantoland and all its fairytale favourites from the evil magician Balthazar.

Song and dance, comedy in abundance and plenty of boos and hisses! Call 021 427 0022 or see www.corkoperahouse.ie for all Opera House tickets.

Last chance to see The Cause at the Everyman tonight, presented by the Glen Drama Theatre Group of Banteer. Written by Seán O’Deadaigh, it is based on an adaptation of his screenplay Cause to Kill, and centred on an event that still resonates in our collective memory, the burning of Cork city in December, 1920. With an original score composed by Peter O’Sullivan, The Cause is dedicated to the memory and legacy of Terence Mac Swiney.

Tomorrow, Everyman hosts The Women in Theatre Roadshow, a collaboration between The Lir Academy and the Abbey Theatre which aims to engage female pupils from secondary level schools throughout Ireland by presenting and facilitating workshops geared towards increasing awareness of technical theatre, stage management and the importance they play in the professional creation of live performance.

On Saturday and Sunday, Glory Holy, Kevin and PJ’s live version of their podcast, I’m Grand Mam, is on stage, but sold out for both performances – showing how much we value a good laugh right now.

Next week, Branar, in association with Town Hall Theatre, present How To Catch A Star by Oliver Jeffers, a new on-demand video stream for schools. Based on Jeffers’ much-loved book, this film will be available to stream to classrooms nationwide from Monday, November 29 to Friday, December 3.

Aladdin opens at the at the Everyman from December 8.

Then, from Wednesday, December 8, it’s the Everyman pantomime, Aladdin, carrying us right through to January on a magic carpet of laughter, song, dance, and crazy escapades. Book your Everyman tickets on www.everymancork.com or 021 450 1673.

Cork Arts Theatre has just had to announce that Showtime Favourites, due to run this weekend, has had to be postponed until next February. Your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows of course; contact the theatre for more details.

But here is some really exciting news: the stage show of Dirty Dancing comes to the INEC Arena in Killarney from December 7-11! Imagine seeing all that wonderful story and those incredible moves right there on the stage! Tickets on 064 667 1555, or at www.inec.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> or www.ticketmaster.ie.