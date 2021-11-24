Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 19:14

Popular Cork Christmas fair cancelled due to Covid concerns

The Ballydehob Christmas Craft & Food Fair announced it would not run this year on Facebook, citing Covid concerns as the main reason.

A popular West Cork Christmas event has been cancelled due to concerns regarding Covid-19.

The Ballydehob Christmas Craft & Food Fair announced it would not run this year on Facebook, citing Covid concerns as the main reason.

Posting on Facebook the event committee said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the sharp rise in the number of people infected and for the safety of all those involved, both stallholders and the public, this year’s Ballydehob Craft & Food Fair has been cancelled.” 

The Ballydehob Community Hall Committee felt, given the rising infection numbers, the present regulations, and the uncertainty of what other regulations may be imposed, but most importantly for the safety of both the stallholders and the public at large that the wise decision was to cancel the Fair.

The committee said: 

“This decision was not taken lightly as we were all looking forward to participating in the Fair. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this decision may cause.” 

Ballydehob Community Hall is managed by a voluntary committee of local people for the benefit of the community. The community hall has a charity shop that is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 4pm.

