Intimate Coughlan's Live sessions in Cork Right Here Right Now 

Includes Lorraine Nash, Mide Houlihan and Caoilian Sherlock
Mide Houlihan to play Coughlan's Live as part of Right Here Right Now festival.  Picture: Shane J Horan

  • Lorraine Nash and Míde Houlihan

Coughlan’s Live, Douglas Street, Cork City; Saturday November 13, 4pm, €15

A double-headliner opens the account at Coughlan’s Live for the weekend. West Cork’s Míde Houlihan has garnered attention for her honest, bittersweet songwriting, most recently demonstrated in 2019’s ‘Shifting Gears’ extended-player, released via Cork folk label Unemployable.

Having signed with FIFA Records early on in lockdown, Kerry singer-songwriter Lorraine Nash has quickly made a name for herself on the national folk scene following the release of her ‘Wildflower’ extended-player, including regular airtime on RTÉ Radio 1.

  • Caoilian Sherlock and Band

Coughlan’s Live, Douglas Street, Cork City; Sunday November 14, 4pm, €15

There are few people embedded deeper in the fabric of Cork City’s music scene over the past decade or more than Caoilian Sherlock.

Having played guitar and written songs since the age of fifteen, and mucking in on local outfits like The Shaker Hymn and The Tan Jackets, he’s also been a dedicated contributor to the city’s cultural life via his roles in Quarter Block Party, and The Good Room, including venues like The Pavilion, The Kino and Live at St. Luke’s, as well as festivals like It Takes a Village and the Sudden Club events.

Honing his lovelorn, countryish solo craft under his former pseudonym Saint Caoilian, Sherlock is preparing to release his latest EP, Big Child, on November 10, following over two years of a Covid-related wait.

Great line-up for Right Here, Right Now festival in Cork

