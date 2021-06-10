Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 12:00

Taylor Swift pays tribute to her mother after winning latest award

Popstar wins best family feature at CMT Music Awards
Taylor Swift accepts the Global Icon award during the Brit Awards 2021. Now she has won best family feature for 'The Best Day (Taylor's Version)' music video at the CMT Music Awards.

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her mother after winning her latest award.

The pop superstar was honoured at the CMT Music Awards, where she won best family feature for 'The Best Day (Taylor's Version)' music video.

The video was released in April alongside the re-recorded version of the Fearless album. It included personal home videos of the Swift family, including moving footage of the singer as a child with mother Andrea.

After winning at the country music-focused CMT Music Awards, Swift, 31, tweeted: "I LOVE YOU MOM."

The music video for 'The Best Day (Taylor's Version)' also features the star's father, Scott, and younger brother, Austin.

Andrea, 63, was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and it reportedly returned in 2019. Swift wrote the song 'Soon You'll Get Better' about her mother's illness.

In May last year, she paid tribute on social media.

Other winners at the fan-voted CMT Awards, which were held in Nashville, Tennessee, included Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Kane Brown.

