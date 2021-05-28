Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd among winners at iHeartRadio awards

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd were among the winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which included a performance from the newly married Ariana Grande.
Pop star Grande, 27, tied the knot with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15 during an intimate ceremony with fewer than 20 guests. She showed off her wedding ring during her performance at the awards show in Hollywood, appearing on stage at the Dolby Theatre with The Weeknd for their duet 'Save Your Tears'.
There was a masked, in-person audience at the event, which was hosted by R&B star Usher.
The biggest award of the night, song of the year, was won by The Weeknd for his hit 'Blinding Lights'. Accepting the prize, the Canadian superstar hinted at new music following the success of his most recent album.
The Weeknd also won male artist of the year, while Lipa took home the female equivalent and Swift won best pop album for lockdown record.
Accepting the prize in a video message, Swift said:
There were live performances from Usher, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Doja Cat.
The latter was named best new pop artist while Roddy Ricch won hip hop artist of the year.
Megan Thee Stallion was the first winner during the televised ceremony as she picked up the award for best collaboration for 'Savage', her chart-topping track with Beyonce.
Sir Elton John was honoured with the iHeartRadio icon award and was introduced to the stage by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and hip-hop star Lil Nas X.
Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. performed a musical tribute to the veteran English rocker, with a medley of his hits 'Bennie And The Jets', 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', and 'I'm Still Standing'.
As husband David Furnish filmed on his phone from the side of the stage, Sir Elton said:
Sir Elton also told of his delight at seeing new stars coming through.
Turning to Lil Nas X, who has been praised for proudly discussing his sexuality in his music, Sir Elton said: "A special thanks to Lil Nas X, because he is a wonderful artist and has balls of steel."
Now in its eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020.