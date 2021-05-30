Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 14:07

Piers Morgan hints at Good Morning Britain return

TV presenter says he has been approached by a third party to see if he would consider returning to the show
Piers Morgan left the Good Morning Britain show in March in the wake of the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Piers Morgan says he has been approached about a potential return to Good Morning Britain.

The TV presenter, 56, left the show in March following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Good Morning Britain has reportedly suffered a decline in viewers since Morgan's departure and he said there had been contact from a third party over a comeback.

He told The Sun: "I have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show.

"I don't want to say on the record who, but a pretty close third-party.

As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.

"It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast. It's their problem to work out ... but never say never."

ITV has been contacted for comment.

Morgan said he did not believe what Meghan said during her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The duchess said she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health and that racist comments had been made before the birth of her son, Archie.

It later emerged Meghan made a formal complaint to ITV about Morgan.

